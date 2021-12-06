Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Blake Wheeler’s 1000th NHL game, the Blake Wheeler’s squared off against the Not Blake Wheeler’s. If you predicted the game devolving into an absolute dumpster-fire of chaos, goals, and vacant officiating, you got your money’s worth. The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs started the night playing hockey and finished the evening in an MMA cage-match. Amidst the wreckage of human bodies, the Jets emerged victorious 6-3. What can we takeaway from tonight’s absolute madness?

Seven Takeaways