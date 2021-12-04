Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

Holy smokes. That was quite the adventure of a game. We saw the Jets pot 3 relatively quick ones in the first period, give up 4 unanswered the other way, and proceed to score 5 unanswered in an 8-4 win.

It was Mark Scheifele that came through with a hat trick tonight, including two really pretty ones. Nikolaj Ehlers also put in a pair snapping a 5 game pointless streak. Goals by Kristian Vesalainen, Josh Morrissey, and Logan Stanley rounded out the scoring.

In a game from which I had many thoughts, here are 7 that I think are significant.