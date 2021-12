The Weakly Report: 11/22/21-11/29/21

Anaheim Ducks

November 22: Left winger Rickard Rakell is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.

November 24: Centre Adam Henrique is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 26: Centre Adam Henrique is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

November 23: Centre Jay Beagle is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 24: Defenceman Anton Stralman is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Carter Hutton has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

November 25: Centre Jay Beagle has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body.

November 27: Right winger Andrew Ladd is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

November 29: Right winger Christian Fischer is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

November 27: Left winger Trent Frederic is back after missing seven games with a concussion.

November 29: Left winger Anton Blidh is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Buffalo Sabres

November 22: Goaltender Craig Anderson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Henri Jokiharju is back after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury.

November 26: Left winger Drake Caggiula has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 29: Defenceman Jacob Bryson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

November 22: Defenceman Ethan Bear is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

November 27: Left winger Andrei Svechnikov has been fined $5000 for kneeing Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton.

November 29: Defenceman Brett Pesce has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

Chicago Blackhawks

November 22: Defenceman Riley Stillman has been placed on injured reserve with a left knee injury.

Colorado Avalanche

November 27: Defenceman Bowen Byram is back after missing six games with a concussion.

November 29: Right winger Martin Kaut is back after missing nine games with a shoulder injury. Defenceman Ryan Murray has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

November 25: Centre Max Domi has been fined $5000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Winnipeg.

Dallas Stars

November 23: Defenceman Andrej Sekera is back after missing one game with an illness.

November 26: Goaltender Braden Holtby is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

November 23: Defenceman Troy Stecher has been placed on injured reserve for wrist surgery.

November 24: Defenceman Danny DeKeyser has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

November 27: Centre Joe Veleno is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Marc Staal is back after missing three games with an illness.

Edmonton Oilers

November 23: Centre Derek Ryan is back after missing two games with a concussion.

November 24: Defenceman Duncan Keith is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

November 26: Right winger Anthony Duclair is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 27: Centre Aleksander Barkov has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

November 28: Defenceman Gustav Forsling has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

November 24: Left winger Andreas Athanasiou has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Lias Andersson is back after missing eight games with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild

November 22: Right winger Ryan Hartman has been fined $4250 for slew-footing Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton.

November 28: Right winger Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with a hand injury.

Montreal Canadiens

November 23: Defenceman Brett Kulak is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Jake Allen is back after missing four games with a concussion.

November 24: Centre Cedric Paquette is back after missing six games with an undisclosed injury.

November 27: Defenceman Chris Wideman is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Nashville Predators

November 24: Defenceman Ben Harpur has been reassigned to AHL Milwaukee for conditioning purposes. Left winger Filip Forsberg is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

November 25: Centre Jesper Boqvist has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders

November 23: Defenceman Adam Pelech has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Brock Nelson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Zdeno Chara is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

November 24: Left winger Kieffer Bellows has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Noah Dobson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 26: Defenceman Noah Dobson is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

November 27: Centre Casey Cizikas is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

New York Rangers

November 27: Left winger Artemi Panarin has been fined $5000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Boston.

November 29: Centre Greg McKegg is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Senators

November 22: Centre Clark Bishop is back after missing 15 games with an ankle injury.

November 24: Defenceman Josh Brown has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

November 25: Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has been fined $5000 for cross-checking San Jose’s Timo Meier.

Philadelphia Flyers

November 24: Centre Derick Brassard is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Centre Morgan Frost has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

November 25: Centre Zayde Wisdom is back after missing 18 games with a shoulder injury.

November 27: Right winger Patrick Brown has been placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

November 28: Centre Nate Thompson has been sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

November 26: Right winger Bryan Rust is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 28: Right winger Bryan Rust has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 29: Centre Brian Boyle is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

San Jose Sharks

November 28: Right winger Jonathan Dahlen is back after missing three games with an arm injury.

November 29: Left winger Andrew Cogliano has been placed on the non-roster list for personal reasons. Left winger Evander Kane is back after missing 21 games with a suspension. Centre Lane Pederson is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

November 24: Right winger Mason Appleton is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

November 26: Centre Calle Jarnkrok is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Mark Giordano is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

November 27: Defenceman Mark Giordano has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

St. Louis Blues

November 22: Defenceman Niko Mikkola is back after missing eight games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Robert Bortuzzo is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 24: Centre Brayden Schenn is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Right winger James Neal is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 26: Right winger Klim Kostin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Robert Bortuzzo is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

November 28: Right winger Klim Kostin has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

November 27: Centre Odeen Tufto is back after missing 19 games with a knee injury.

November 29: Centre Brayden Point has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

November 26: Right winger Ondrej Kase is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks

November 23: Defenceman Luke Schenn is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

November 22: Defenceman Shea Theodore is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

November 24: Left winger Max Pacioretty is back after missing 17 games with a broken foot. Left winger William Carrier is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

November 25: Centre Brett Howden is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

November 27: Left winger Jonathan Marchessault is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

November 29: Centre William Karlsson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

Washington Capitals

November 24: Right winger TJ Oshie has been placed on injured reserve with a right foot injury.

November 26: Defenceman Justin Schultz is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 28: Defenceman Justin Schultz has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Centre Lars Eller is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

Winnipeg Jets

November 25: Defenceman Joshua Morrissey has been fined $5000 for slashing Columbus’ Alexandre Texier.

November 26: Centre Paul Stastny is back after missing eight games with a foot injury.