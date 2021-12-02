Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/22/21-11/29/21

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks reassigned centres Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Vinni Lettieri to AHL San Diego.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned centre Jan Jenik to AHL Tuscon.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made no moves this week. Left winger Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres signed centre Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract and reassigned centre Arttu Ruotsalainen to AHL Rochester. They recalled left winger Brett Murray.

Calgary Flames

The Flames reassigned right winger Walker Duehr to AHL Stockton. They recalled centre Adam Ruzicka.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes bought out defenceman Eric Gelinas. Left winger Andrei Svechnikov has been fined $5000 for kneeing Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk from AHL Rockford.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche reassigned right winger Kiefer Sherwood to AHL Colorado. They reassigned right winger Martin Kaut.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets made no moves this week. Centre Max Domi has been fined $5000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Winnipeg.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled defenceman Dan Renouf from AHL Grand Rapids.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers made no moves this week.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled centre Aleksi Heponiemi and defenceman Matt Kiersted from AHL Springfield. They signed left winger Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned defenceman Sean Durzi to AHL Ontario. They recalled Durzi.

Defenceman Dion Phaneuf, who last played in the NHL for Los Angeles, has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames, Phaneuf has 494 points (137G, 357A) in 1048 games, as well as 21 points (7G, 14A) in 55 playoff games, for Calgary (2005/06-partway through 2009/10), Toronto (partway through 2009/10-partway through 2015/16), Ottawa (partway through 2015/16-partway through 2017/18), and Los Angeles (partway through 2018/19-2020/21). Early on in his career, Phaneuf showed tremendous promise as everything you could want in a no.1 defender. Big and unafraid to throw that weight around, but with the offensive skills to rack up goals and points, Phaneuf was a prized acquisition when the Leafs acquired him in 2009. Things... didn’t go well from there. Phaneuf, due in part to underlying shortcomings to his own game and to how badly run and built the team was, Phaneuf was largely ineffective at captaining the team to success, with him playing in only one playoff with them, which ended in an infamous upset by the Bruins. Truthfully, Phaneuf had little playoff success throughout his career, with a series of abortive playoff appearances with a Flames team constructed as if its 2004 run was proof it was a contender when it wasn’t, his stint with the Leafs, and his brief runs with the festering corpses of Senators and Kings teams long past their days as contenders, a 2017 Eastern Conference Final appearance aside. Phaneuf’s career-highs are 60 points and 43 assists in 2008 and 20 goals in 2006, all with Calgary. Phaneuf won no major awards in his career, but did finish third behind luminaries Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby in Calder voting in 2006 and was the runner-up to Nicklas Lidstrom for the Norris in 2008, and did earn All-Rookie honours in 2006 and First-Team All-Star honours in 2008, as well as three All-Star appearances, representing Calgary in 2007 and 2008 and Toronto in 2012. Phaneuf finished his last NHL season in 2018/19 with six points (1G, 5A) in 67 games for Los Angeles. Phaneuf, 36, hasn’t played since 2019.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild bought out right winger Ivan Lodnia. Right winger Ryan Hartman has been fined $4250 for slew-footing Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens fired GM Marc Bergevin and named Jeff Gorton Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned right winger Mathieu Olivier to AHL Milwaukee. They reassigned centre right winger Michael McCarron and reassigned defenceman Ben Harpur for conditioning purposes. They recalled McCarron. They reassigned McCarron.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled centre Chase De Leo from AHL Utica and reassigned right winger Alexander Holtz. They claimed right winger Nathan Bastian off waivers from Seattle. They reassigned right winger Fabian Zetterlund.

New York Islanders

The Islanders recalled left winger Anatolii Golyshev and defenceman Thomas Hickey from AHL Bridgeport. They recalled centre Otto Koivula.

Defenceman Braydon Coburn has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the first round, eighth overall, in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Coburn has 234 points (49G, 185A) in 983 games, as well as 32 points (3G, 29A) in 137 playoff games, for Atlanta (2005/06-partway through 2006/07), Philadelphia (partway through 2006/07-partway through 2014/15), Tampa Bay (partway through 2014/15-2019/20), Ottawa (part of 2020/21), and the New York Islanders (part of 2020/21). While he showed some offensive potential early in his career, he was a defensive defenceman first and foremost. His career highs are 36 points, nine goals, and 27 assists, all in 2009 with Philadelphia. After being on the losing end of the 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cup Finals with the Flyers and the Lightning, respectively, and both against the Blackhawks. He won a Cup in his final year in Tampa Bay in 2020. Coburn finished his last NHL season in 2020/21 with two points (0G, 2A) in 19 games between Ottawa and the New York Islanders. Coburn, 36, retired due to wear and tear on his body, but still expects to be involved in the Tampa community through charitable endeavours, according to the piece he wrote on the Lightning website announcing his retirement, linked above.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week. Left winger Artemi Panarin has been fined $5000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Boston.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned centre Clark Bishop to AHL Belleville. They claimed centre Adam Gaudette off waivers from Chicago. They reassigned centre Parker Kelly. They reassigned goaltender Matt Murray. They reassigned right winger Logan Shaw. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has been fined $5000 for cross-checking San Jose’s Timo Meier.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled centre Morgan Frost from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. They reassigned centre Max Willman. They recalled centre Connor Bunnaman. They reassigned centre Zayde Wisdom to OHL Kingston. They recalled Willman. They reassigned Bunnaman and Willman.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled left winger Drew O’Connor from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks recalled centre Scott Reedy from AHL San Jose.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken recalled centre Riley Sheahan from AHL Charlotte.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues reassigned centre Dakota Joshua. They recalled centre Logan Brown.

Right winger Troy Brouwer, who last played in the NHL for St. Louis, has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the seventh round, 214th overall, in the 2004 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Brouwer has 363 points (182G, 181A) in 851 games, as well as 35 points (16G, 19A) in 106 playoff games, for Chicago (2006/07-2010/11), Washington (2011/12-2014/15), St. Louis (2015/16, 2019/20), Calgary (2016/17-2017/18), and Florida (2018/19). A Stanley Cup winner in 2010 with the Blackhawks, Brouwer was a solid mid-six all-around player, equally at home as a grinder on a checking line and a complementary third wheel power forward on a scoring line, exactly the kind of luxury player a Cup contending team is typically forced to cut loose to remain cap compliant, hence his bouncing from team to team throughout the 2010s. Brouwer reached career highs of 43 points, in 2014 and 2015 with Washington, 25 goals in 2014 with Washington, and 22 assists in 2015 with Washington. Brouwer finished his last season with one point (1G, 0A) in 13 games for St. Louis. Brouwer, 36, didn’t play last season after playing only a handful of games last season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning reassigned defenceman Fredrik Claesson to AHL Syracuse. They recalled defenceman Sean Day. They recalled left winger Gabriel Fortier.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled right winger Joey Anderson from AHL Toronto. They recalled left winger Kyle Clifford.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks reassigned defenceman Travis Hamonic to AHL Abbotsford.

The Golden Knights reassigned centres Paul Cotter and Ben Jones and left winger Jonas Rondbjerg to AHL Henderson. They reassigned centre Jake Leschyshyn.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned left winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to AHL Hershey. They recalled centre Michael Sgarbossa and left winger Beck Malenstyn.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets made no moves this week. Defenceman Joshua Morrissey has been fined $5000 for slashing Columbus’ Alexandre Texier.