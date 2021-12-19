Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues

Time: 2:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

After watching Hockey Night in Canada last night when the main game was the Ottawa Senators vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, it became even more apparent how fucked the NHL is with the Omicron variant of COVID. Of course, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the St. Louis Blues as planned today and will have a full capacity crowd to play in front of. They will not play on Tuesday as originally scheduled as the Nashville Predators have had multiple games postponed until after Christmas. So as it stands, this is the Jets last game before Christmas break.

The Jets will be playing at well below full strength thanks to injuries. They have placed Blake Wheeler on long-term injured reserve, allowing them to replace his salary for as long as he is out. I believe they can also bank this salary space for the future, but I am not certain about that. They lost David Gustafsson last game and will be without him tonight. In the interim they have called up CJ Seuss and Kristian Reichel to help fill the void with hopefully more than warm bodies.

The St. Louis Blues are in a very precarious injury position and just lost Oskar Sundqvist to COVID protocols as well. They have been starting Charlie Lindgren lately and he has been having success in goal. They will, like the Jets, have all hands on deck and hope for the best at this moment.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Kristian Vesalainen

Andrew Copp - Adam Lowry - Dominic Toninato

Jansen Harkins - CJ Seuss - Kristian Reichel

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (presumed starter)

Eric Comrie

St. Louis Blues Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - Logan Brown

Pavel Buchnevich - Ivan Barbarshev - Vladimir Tarasenko

Nate Walker - Tyler Bozak - ??????

Alexei Topopchenko - Dakota Joshua - Matthew Peca

Defence

Niko Mikkola - Colten Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren (presumed starter)

Jordan Binnington