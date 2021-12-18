Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals

The Winnipeg Jets bid farewell to coaching iron man Paul Maurice yesterday, ushering in a new era of Jets hockey. At least, that’s what Maurice and the front office would have you believe. With a match-up later that evening against the Washington Capitals, the interim coach Dave Lowry was unlikely to change anything significantly. He will need time to make adjustments and scheme changes to his preferences. That said, he’s still in charge and we can only critique what we’re given. The first game under Lowry wasn’t much to write home about, with the Jets following to a 50%-AHL roster in Washington. Vanecek may have stolen the evening in net for the Caps, but there are some worrying flags for Jets fans. Read on for a few takeaways from the game.

Seven Takeaways