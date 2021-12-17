Paul Maurice Has Resigned

If there’s one thing I did not expect to wake up to, it’s the announcement of Paul Maurice’s resignation from the Winnipeg Jets. Maurice has been around this franchise for close to a decade now but came to the conclusion the team needed a new voice. I can’t speak for him, but the recent downward trend in on-ice performance and last few years of struggles probably made the decision easier. Rather than get fired mid-season, Maurice opted to step away from the team and give the Jets a chance to sort out their problems while there’s still time. Dave Lowry will fill in as the interim coach for now so we’ll see if that has any impact on tonight’s game. What are your thoughts on this surprise resignation?