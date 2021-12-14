Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

Does anyone feel like there have been a lot of days and you have lost track of where they have all gone? That’s what it feels like right now for me and I am dead exhausted hence the lack of proper preview and game day thread for the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres amongst many other games is not up to the standards of years past.

2020-2021 have been long, hard years. The days kind of blur together and it is hard to remember what anything “normal” feels like anymore.

Today was filled with a weird distraction of the NHL dealing with a mass COVID breakout and is unwilling to do what they need to do to which is probably shut down for a couple weeks to contain the outbreaks while also coming up with enhanced protocols. There is a chance that the NHL is dealing with the Omicron variant which would explain what seems like a high amount of breakthrough cases as long as everyone is being honest about their vaccine status in the first place.

Outside of that, this game could go either way because of the way things go with the Jets. They should beat the Buffalo Sabres, but anything is possible now. They will be without Blake Wheeler for the longer-term future as he was hurt in their last game. It will not be season ending as of right now, but if recovery goes wrong who knows anymore (this is me trying the reverse jinx.

As for the Sabres. they are the Sabres. That is all you need to know about them. Nothing else really explains them as well as they are who they are.