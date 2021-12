The Weakly Report: 12/7/21-12/13/21

Anaheim Ducks

December 9: Centre Adam Henrique has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 11: Centre Ryan Getzlaf is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

December 12: Goaltender John Gibson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

December 9: Centre Jay Beagle is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury. Centre Nick Schmaltz is back after missing 19 games with an upper-body injury.

December 10: Centre Johan Larsson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 11: Defenceman Jakob Chychrun is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Ryan Dzingel is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

December 7: Left winger Tomas Nosek has been placed on injured reserve with an illness.

December 8: Defenceman Charlie McAvoy is back after missing one game with an illness.

December 9: Left winger Anton Blidh is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brandon Carlo is day-to-day with an illness.

Buffalo Sabres

December 8: Centre Casey Mittelstadt has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

December 11: Goaltender Malcolm Subban has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Robert Hagg is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary Flames

December 13: Centre Adam Ruzicka is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Andrew Mangiapane is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Brad Richardson is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Chris Tanev is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Elias Lindholm is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nikita Zadorov is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Carolina Hurricanes

December 8: Defenceman Ian Cole has been fined $5000 for kneeing Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele.

December 9: Defenceman Ethan Bear is day-to-day with an illness.

December 10: Defenceman Ethan Bear is back after missing one game with an illness.

December 12: Centre Sebastian Aho is day-to-day with an illness.

December 13: Centre Sebastian Aho is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Seth Jarvis is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Chicago Blackhawks

December 7: Defenceman Caleb Jones is day-to-day with an illness.

December 8: Left winger Jujhar Khaira has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Right winger MacKenzie Entwistle is back after missing 12 games with a left ankle injury.

December 9: Defenceman Connor Murphy is back after missing three games with a concussion. Defenceman Jake McCabe is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

December 11: Centre Henrik Borgstrom is day-to-day with an illness.

December 12: Right winger Reese Johnson has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured right clavicle.

Colorado Avalanche

December 8: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

December 10: Right winger JT Compher is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Centre Nazem Kadri is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

December 12: Defenceman Bowen Byram has been placed on injured reserve with a head injury. Left winger Gabriel Landeskog has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Pavel Francouz is back after missing 24 games with an ankle injury. Goaltender Pavel Francouz has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Colorado.

Columbus Blue Jackets

December 10: Defenceman Adam Boqvist has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is back after missing five games with an illness.

Dallas Stars

December 8: Left winger Michael Raffl is back after missing one game with an illness.

December 11: Goaltender Ben Bishop has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Texas. Centre Roope Hintz is day-to-day with an illness.

Detroit Red Wings

December 8: Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 13: Left winger Tyler Bertuzzi is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

Edmonton Oilers

December 7: Centre Devin Shore is back after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

December 9: Defenceman Cody Ceci is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

December 10: Defenceman Kris Russell has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

December 7: Centre Aleksander Barkov is back after missing eight games with a knee injury. Defenceman Gustav Forsling is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

December 10: Centre Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

December 11: Right winger Maxim Mamin is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Los Angeles Kings

December 9: Left winger Andreas Athanasiou is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

December 10: Right winger Brendan Lemieux is back after missing five games with a suspension.

December 12: Defenceman Alexander Edler has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

December 9: Defenceman Jared Spurgeon is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Matt Dumba is day-to-day with an illness.

December 11: Defenceman Jonas Brodin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Matt Dumba is back after missing one game with an illness.

December 12: Centre Frederick Gaudreau is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

Montreal Canadiens

December 7: Defenceman Jeff Petry has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

December 8: Centre Christian Dvorak is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

December 11: Centre Jake Evans is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Joel Armia is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Nashville Predators

December 7: Goaltender Juuse Saros is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Matt Benning is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is day-to-day with an illness.

December 9: Defenceman Matt Benning is back after missing an upper-body injury an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is back after missing one game with an illness.

December 10: Centre Colton Sissons is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Juuse Saros is back after missing two games with an illness. Centre Matt Duchene is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

December 12: Centre Colton Sissons is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Centre Ryan Johansen has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

New Jersey Devils

December 10: Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has been placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

December 11: Centre Nico Hischier is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Ryan Graves is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

December 13: Defenceman Christian Jaros is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Nico Hischier has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Ryan Graves has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

New York Islanders

December 7: Left winger Matt Martin is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

December 11: Centre Brock Nelson is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Centre Casey Cizikas is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

New York Rangers

December 10: Centre Greg McKegg is back after missing five games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Jarred Tinordi has been reassigned to AHL Hartford for conditioning purposes.

December 12: Defenceman Nils Lundkvist is day-to-day with an illness.

Ottawa Senators

December 7: Defenceman Dillon Heatherington is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

Philadelphia Flyers

December 8: Centre Derick Brassard is back after missing six games with a hip injury. Centre Nate Thompson has been placed on injured reserve for shoulder surgery.

December 9: Left winger Joel Farabee has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

December 10: Centre Derick Brassard is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

December 8: Left winger Jake Guentzel has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

December 12: Left winger Jake Guentzel has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

December 7: Goaltender James Reimer is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is back after missing two games with an ankle injury. Right winger Rudolfs Balcers has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 9: Goaltender James Reimer is back after missing one game with an illness.

December 13: Right winger Kevin Labanc has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

December 9: Centre Calle Jarnkrok is back after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Centre Colin Blackwell has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Mark Giordano is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

December 11: Goaltender Chris Driedger is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Centre Riley Sheahan is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Yanni Gourde has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

St. Louis Blues

December 8: Defenceman Jake Walman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nathan Walker has been recalled from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis. Goaltender Ville Husso is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

December 9: Defenceman Justin Faulk has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Tyler Bozak has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

December 10: Defenceman Jake Walman has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Centre Matthew Peca has been recalled from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis. Goaltender Ville Husso has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 12: Centre Jordan Kyrou is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

December 13: Centre Brayden Schenn has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger David Perron has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Justin Faulk is back after missing six games due to COVID-19. Right winger Robert Thomas has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Tyler Bozak is back after missing seven games due to COVID-19.

Tampa Bay Lightning

December 9: Centre Anthony Cirelli is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

December 11: Defenceman Zach Bogosian is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

December 7: Centre Jason Spezza has been suspended six games for kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. Right winger Mitch Marner has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Defenceman Rasmus Sandin has been placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury. Defenceman Travis Dermott is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

December 11: Goaltender Petr Mrazek is back after missing 17 games with a groin injury. Defenceman Travis Dermott has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

December 13: Left winger Nick Ritchie is day-to-day with an illness.

Vancouver Canucks

December 8: Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

December 9: Defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

December 10: Centre Chandler Stephenson is day-to-day for personal reasons.

December 12: Centre Chandler Stephenson is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

Washington Capitals

December 10: Right winger Garnet Hathaway has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

December 11: Right winger Tom Wilson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

December 7: Defenceman Neal Pionk is day-to-day with a concussion.

December 10: Defenceman Neal Pionk is back after missing two games with a suspension.

December 13: Right winger Blake Wheeler has been sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. Defenceman Neal Pionk is back after missing three games with a concussion.