Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 12/7/21-12/13/21

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from AHL San Diego and reassigned centre Benoit-Olivier Groulx. They reassigned Dostal and centre Vinni Lettieri.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned right winger Hudson Fasching to AHL Tucson.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled centre Oskar Steen from AHL Providence. They reassigned Steen. They reassigned defenceman Jack Ahcan.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled centre Byron Froese from AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reassigned defenceman Max Lajoie to AHL Chicago. They recalled centre Andrew Poturalski. Defenceman Ian Cole has been fined $5000 for kneeing Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks acquired right winger Kurtis Gabriel from Toronto. They recalled centre Philipp Kurashev and right winger Mike Hardman from AHL Rockford and reassigned right winger MacKenzie Entwistle and defencemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Ian Mitchell. They recalled Entwistle and right winger Brett Connolly and reassigned Hardman.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche reassigned goaltender Justus Annunen to AHL Colorado. They reassigned centre Jayson Megna. They recalled goaltender Pavel Francouz from his conditioning stint. They recalled left winger Mikhail Maltsev. They reassigned Maltsev.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled right winger Emil Bemstrom from AHL Cleveland and reassigned defenceman Scott Harrington. They reassigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov. They recalled defenceman Jacob Christiansen.

Dallas Stars

The Stars reassigned goaltender Ben Bishop to AHL Texas for conditioning purposes. They recalled Bishop from his conditioning stint.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled centre Kyle Criscuolo from AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled defenceman Brian Lashoff. They signed centre Robby Fabbri to a three-year contract extension.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned left winger Brendan Perlini to AHL Bakersfield. They reassigned defenceman Philip Broberg.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from Colorado.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings reassigned centres Jaret Anderson-Dolan and TJ Tynan to AHL Ontario. They recalled Anderson-Dolan. They recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild reassigned centre Mason Shaw to AHL Iowa.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from AHL Laval and reassigned defenceman Mattias Norlinder. They recalled right winger Jesse Ylonen.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from AHL Milwaukee. They reassigned Ingram and recalled right winger Matt Luff. They recalled right winger Michael McCarron.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled goaltender Akira Schmid from AHL Utica. They recalled right winger Marian Studenick and defenceman Kevin Bahl.

New York Islanders

The Islanders reassigned centre Austin Czarnik and left winger Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport.

New York Rangers

The Rangers recalled goaltender Keith Kinkaid from AHL Hartford and reassigned centre Morgan Barron and goaltender Adam Huska. They reassigned defenceman Jarred Tinordi for conditioning purposes.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators reassigned defenceman Lassi Thomson to AHL Belleville. They recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker. They reassigned defenceman Michael Del Zotto. Left winger Pontus Aberg has signed a contract for the remainder for the season in Sweden with the SHL’s Timra IK.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers claimed defenceman Kevin Connauton off waivers from Florida. They recalled centre Jackson Cates from AHL Lehigh Valley. They reassigned Cates.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins made no moves this week.

The Sharks recalled goaltender Alexei Melnichuk from AHL San Jose. They reassigned Melnichuk. They recalled left winger Jayden Halbgewachs.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken reassigned right winger Kole Lind to AHL Charlotte. They reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord. They recalled centre Alexander True.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a one-year contract. They recalled left winger Nathan Walker from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis. They recalled centre Matthew Peca on an emergency basis. They recalled right winger Alexei Toropchenko.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning claimed centre Riley Nash off waivers from Winnipeg. They signed defenceman Roman Schmidt to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled defenceman Fredrik Claesson from AHL Syracuse and reassigned centre Alex Barre-Boulet.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Chad Krys from Chicago. They recalled right winger Alex Steeves and defencemen Alex Biega and Kristian Rubins from AHL Toronto and reassigned right winger Joey Anderson. They reassigned Rubins and recalled left winger Brett Seney and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom. They reassigned goaltender Joseph Woll. Centre Jason Spezza has been suspended six games for kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen from AHL Abbotsford.

The Golden Knights made no moves this week.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from AHL Hershey. They reassigned Fucale.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola to AHL Manitoba.