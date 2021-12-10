GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks are playing tonight in a game that could go either way for the Jets as they are on the second half of a back to back game. These are the games where we choose our own adventure and have a good time.

Even though he is eligible to return from his suspension, Neal Pionk is still out with a concussion acquired from Jason Spezza kneeing him in the head. Instead, the Jets will choose to not dress Ville Heinola for some reason.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Andrew Copp - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers

Paul Stastny - Adam Lowry - Kristian Vesalainen

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Logan Stanley - Brenden Dillon

Nathan Beaulieu - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Eric Comrie (starter)

Connor Hellebuyck

Vancouver Canucks Lineup

Forwards

Jason Dickinson - Bo Horvat - Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Alex Chiasson

Defence

Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn

Tucker Poolman - Tyler Myers

Brad Hunt - Kyle Burroughs

Goalies

Thatcher Demko (starting)

Jaroslav Halak