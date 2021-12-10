GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks are playing tonight in a game that could go either way for the Jets as they are on the second half of a back to back game. These are the games where we choose our own adventure and have a good time.
Even though he is eligible to return from his suspension, Neal Pionk is still out with a concussion acquired from Jason Spezza kneeing him in the head. Instead, the Jets will choose to not dress Ville Heinola for some reason.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Andrew Copp - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers
Paul Stastny - Adam Lowry - Kristian Vesalainen
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt
Logan Stanley - Brenden Dillon
Nathan Beaulieu - Dylan DeMelo
Goalies
Eric Comrie (starter)
Connor Hellebuyck
Vancouver Canucks Lineup
Forwards
Jason Dickinson - Bo Horvat - Nils Hoglander
Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Alex Chiasson
Defence
Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn
Tucker Poolman - Tyler Myers
Brad Hunt - Kyle Burroughs
Goalies
Thatcher Demko (starting)
Jaroslav Halak
Loading comments...