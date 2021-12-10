Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets haven’t been winning many games of late. Whether they’ve been unlucky, poor, or a mixture of both varies by opponent. A road match against the Seattle Kraken presented Winnipeg with a chance to claw back into the Central Division race and restore some morale. The Kraken haven’t been nearly as mighty as they’d hoped, but their form on home soil isn’t too shabby. I did not have a 3-0 shutout on my bingo card of outcomes for tonight’s game, but the Jets delivered exactly that. Read on for a few takeaways regarding Winnipeg’s first encounter with the Seattle seabeasts.
Seven Takeaways
- The first line is getting eaten alive (shocker). The only reason Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler records points is because Kyle is carrying the trio. Yes, that Kyle. Talk about an unexpected development. They were able to generate a decent amount offensively against Seattle, but the DZ issues remain a near-constant.
- The penalty kill actually killed penalties! I think some of it was due to Hellebuyck stonewalling the Kraken’s poor finishes, but we’ll take it...I guess. I’d imagine a team with better shooters would have ripped this unit apart.
- Despite shutting Seattle out, the Jets generally got crushed at even-strength. The 2nd and 4th lines were the only units not swimming in the deep end. Not great, Bob!
- Heinola needs to be in against Vancouver. Stanley is playing far, far beyond his means.
- Hellebuyck was stellar. I know a shutout usually implies this, but the weird tips and deflections he had to be wise to were numerous.
- Winnipeg is something along the lines of 4-6 in its last 10 games. Yeesh. That sort of form won’t pass muster for a playoff spot down the road.
- The Canucks will be a much more challenging opponent, and the Bruce Boost may put Winnipeg down early. Vancouver has a lot more scoring potential, which can’t be great news for the Jets PK.
