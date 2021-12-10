Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets haven’t been winning many games of late. Whether they’ve been unlucky, poor, or a mixture of both varies by opponent. A road match against the Seattle Kraken presented Winnipeg with a chance to claw back into the Central Division race and restore some morale. The Kraken haven’t been nearly as mighty as they’d hoped, but their form on home soil isn’t too shabby. I did not have a 3-0 shutout on my bingo card of outcomes for tonight’s game, but the Jets delivered exactly that. Read on for a few takeaways regarding Winnipeg’s first encounter with the Seattle seabeasts.

Seven Takeaways