Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

My patience is growing thin. The Winnipeg Jets are mired in a ghastly slump and while they technically aren’t playing poorly...the results paint a putrid picture. The Jets are managing to create at even-strength, but scoring’s been an issue. That wouldn’t be the worst if the power play was actually a power play. Instead, Winnipeg looks like a team that will never score another goal. Surely, a home game against the Arizona Coyotes would be a chance to stem the bleeding and start a winning streak, right? This is literally one of the worst NHL squads I’ve ever laid eyes upon. And yet, this Yotes roster shutout Winnipeg 1-0 in what can only be described as The Big Sad. I’ve got some takeaways but who cares? Read below if you want a laugh or two.
Seven Takeaways
- Dear sweet lord above, how do you not score a single goal against Arizona??? I know that Vejmelka was stupendous, but a shutout? On 46 shots???
- Wheeler played a bit over 22 minutes. I don’t care if the opponent is a team compromised of cardboard cutouts. The captain simply cannot keep up with that sort of deployment.
- Scheifele’s given up the ghost. Whatever good play he had at the start of the season is long gone. He’s just...there. That’s not acceptable.
- The power play had 4 or 5 chances to score, including a double-minor, and did absolutely poop-all with the opportunities. Just decline the 5v4 advantage if this is all we’re getting from it.
- The Jets conceded a game-winning goal to Antoine Roussel, assisted by Loui Eriksson, in the year 2021. Some part of me is dying a little on the inside.
- My optimism with this team is fading quickly. If a change isn’t made, I have a feeling a lot of fans will turn their attention to much better teams (heyyyyoooo Bombers).
- Canada Life Centre sounded like an absolute ghost town. Winnipeg frankly hasn’t done anything to deserve an ounce of enthusiasm. The only way the Jets will feel the heat is if ticket sales start dying again.
Loading comments...