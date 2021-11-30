Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

My patience is growing thin. The Winnipeg Jets are mired in a ghastly slump and while they technically aren’t playing poorly...the results paint a putrid picture. The Jets are managing to create at even-strength, but scoring’s been an issue. That wouldn’t be the worst if the power play was actually a power play. Instead, Winnipeg looks like a team that will never score another goal. Surely, a home game against the Arizona Coyotes would be a chance to stem the bleeding and start a winning streak, right? This is literally one of the worst NHL squads I’ve ever laid eyes upon. And yet, this Yotes roster shutout Winnipeg 1-0 in what can only be described as The Big Sad. I’ve got some takeaways but who cares? Read below if you want a laugh or two.

Seven Takeaways