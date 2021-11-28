Recap: The Winnipeg Jets eeek out a win over the Calgary Flames

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames because they had luck on their side. Also Connor Hellebuyck followed through on his comments from Friday when he was pulled. He was spectacular when he needed to be and helped the Jets pick up a win in a game they probably should have lost.

Ten Thoughts

This is how it always happens: the Jets are struggling, so Paul Maurice decides that the only way to “fix” things is to play Kyle Connor with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. And they always score even if they play horribly because they, well only Kyle Connor this year, can put the puck in the net. The constant need to reunite Connor, Scheifele, and Wheeler shows how uncreative Paul Maurice is. He goes to that line even if it breaks up other successful lines to make it happen. It is his only move. The Jets did not look good to start and it was only the work of Kyle Connor that allowed them to maintain possession and also stay in touch of the Flames whichr gave them the time they needed to mount their comeback. The Jets had a five minute power play thanks to a garbage hit by Milan Lucic and the only good part of it was they were not scored on. That hit by Lucic sparked a discussion on the Hockey Night in Canada panel in which Kevin Bieksa played the role of victim blaming instead of saying that Lucic just shouldn’t make that hit even if he is “that type of player”. Enough with being frustrated with this game. If it was a Christmas movie it would be...Love Actually: it is meandering and hard to follow at times, but the conclusion is pretty good. I saw a brief glimpse of Darryl Sutter wearing a mask and let me tell you kids, it was bad. Like, should be kicked out of the store for non-compliance bad. Wearing a mask over your mouth and nose is not hard and he was wearing a style of mask (KN95) that should have an easy keep on his face, but nope. This recap has taken me forever to write which is fair being that the game felt like it was taking forever as well. The Jets are in a really weird place as a team. They aren’t as good as they were at the start of the season, but I also don’t think they are as bad as they look now. They live in the middle ground and absolutely need some help to be the best team they can be. Everyone needs to conclude today reading Brady Tkachuk’s response when asked about Brendan Lemieux biting him.