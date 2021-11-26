Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 2:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon because there is only one country in the NHL and that is the United States of America. All holidays observed are American and it is obviously Canada’s fault to not celebrate Thanksgiving at the same time and have the Friday off for no reason.

The rant over, there is likely no recap today because our lone American is on holidays. The NHL could let the Jets play tonight, but nope. Anyways, they are playing their forever rivals the Minnesota Wild. Hopefully the afternoon start time will prevent the Wild’s forever rival, sleep, from making an entrance (note, this means they will score a bunch goals and the Jets will also look alive).

I will not praise the Jets for any of their play this season because they have been struggling and as long as I am positive about them, they make me look bad. Might be in their best interest if I say they are the worst team out there and will never win another game. It might make them play better and win.

Lineup Notes:

Paul Stastny is back. Blake Wheeler appears to still be on the same line as he was before. Nothing is really changing and everything will inevitably stay the same in the end.