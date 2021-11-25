Game Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have apparently forgotten how to score goals. They’ve been bone dry over the past few games, only scratching out 4 goals in their last 4 outings. That just won’t do if you want a shot at winning every night. Winnipeg had a chance to rectify this trend against the Blue Jackets, but found itself stonewalled by some mediocre lineup choices and a pesky Columbus squad. It’s too early to sound the alarms, but this shooting slump needs to end soon. Winnipeg won’t want to be playing from behind for the entire season. Here are some takeaways from a frustrating outing.
Seven Takeaways
- We’ve yet to see 81-80-71 reunited for more than a few shifts and it doesn’t make any sense. This trio dominated the opposition and was a key catalyst for the Jets. Why not make it permanent?
- The 3rd and 4th lines are struggling to make much of an impact. Vesalainen and Svechnikov need to be playing with skill to make the most of their toolsets. Instead, they’re being asked to grind it out when they could be helping with Winnipeg’s finishing issues.
- Hellebuyck was great in net. He kept the Jets in the game even when Columbus was hitting Winnipeg with odd-man counters.
- The Jets are ride or die with Wheeler, and it’s going to be “die” more often than not. He’s been better this year, but still struggles to keep pace with his linemates. The combo of 9-55-26 might work, but the team cannot give Blake 20-plus minutes a night.
- The special teams are legitimately embarrassing. The power play lacks bite and the penalty kill is a welcome mat. Only 1 of these issues is likely to improve this year.
- The Jets coaching staff continues to manufacture some of its own problems, a common trend season after season. I don’t understand why they’re so hellbent on making tweaks that only create problems. Stick with what works best!
- It’s American Thanksgiving, so tell me what you’re thankful for in the comments below! Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...