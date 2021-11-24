Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets are playing each other for the first time since they traded young stars Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois for each other. Laine is away from the Blue Jackets following the death of his father, but Dubois has been playing an unrecognizable brand of hockey for the Jets this year (in a good way).

The Jets have had a bit of a rough patch, but they have been playing their best hockey in years and that should make anyone happy if they are a Jets fan. They’ve looked more cohesive and better defensively. It took some time, but the defence seems to have settled into their system that allows them to not put too much strain on their goalies. The forwards have benefitted from Dubois’ improved play.

As for the Blue Jackets, they are most likely missing Laine who has been playing well it seems. They are playing better than anyone could have predicted and are another team that made drastic changes over the summer to improve. Their biggest change was firing John Tortorella and that probably helped the team the most. Tortorella is a good coach, but he also is a bit of a dinosaur who bullies his players. Brad Larsen must feel like a breath of fresh air to those players.

The Blue Jackets have seemingly not gone into extra time this year, so who knows how they would fare if they do go to OT. The Jets would just like to avoid a shoot out.