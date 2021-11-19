Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing the embattled and frankly bad Vancouver Canucks. Because I wrote that the Canucks will win 7-0 and the Jets will look like they are skating through quicksand. I am sorry for this.
The Canucks are bad though and have killed around 50% of their penalties lately which is a really, really bad number. This could be just the game the Jets need to have some fun on the powerplay, so they will not get any penalty calls and not have any fun against the Canucks. Such is life.
The Jets will get to play against Tyler Myers who seems to be less mobile than he was in Winnipeg if you can believe it (I can because he is older now). And how could we forget about Tucker Poolman? The Jets do have a lot of speedy forwards who can in fact take advantage of this as well as the rest of the Canucks defence.
Finally, the Jets have already been made responsible for one coach being fired. Can they become responsible for GM being fired as well?
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeni Svechnikov
Dominic Toninato - Riley Nash - Kristian Vesalainen
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo
Goalies
Eric Comrie (starting)
Connor Hellebuyck
Vancouver Canucks Lineup
Forwards
Tanner Pearson - Bo Horvat - Nils Hoglander
Vasily Podkolzin - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland
Jason Dickinson - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Alex Chiasson
Defence
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tucker Poolman
Quinn Hughes - Travis Hamonic
Kyle Burroughs - Tyle Myers
Goalies
Thatcher Demko (starting)
