Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the embattled and frankly bad Vancouver Canucks. Because I wrote that the Canucks will win 7-0 and the Jets will look like they are skating through quicksand. I am sorry for this.

The Canucks are bad though and have killed around 50% of their penalties lately which is a really, really bad number. This could be just the game the Jets need to have some fun on the powerplay, so they will not get any penalty calls and not have any fun against the Canucks. Such is life.

The Jets will get to play against Tyler Myers who seems to be less mobile than he was in Winnipeg if you can believe it (I can because he is older now). And how could we forget about Tucker Poolman? The Jets do have a lot of speedy forwards who can in fact take advantage of this as well as the rest of the Canucks defence.

Finally, the Jets have already been made responsible for one coach being fired. Can they become responsible for GM being fired as well?

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeni Svechnikov

Dominic Toninato - Riley Nash - Kristian Vesalainen

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Eric Comrie (starting)

Connor Hellebuyck

Vancouver Canucks Lineup

Forwards

Tanner Pearson - Bo Horvat - Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland

Jason Dickinson - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Tyler Motte - Juho Lammikko - Alex Chiasson

Defence

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tucker Poolman

Quinn Hughes - Travis Hamonic

Kyle Burroughs - Tyle Myers

Goalies

Thatcher Demko (starting)