GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Channe: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are looking to win their sixth straight against the Edmonton Oilers (second straight this season) and looking at the Oilers defence, I can see why this is happening. That defence would be great if you were a fan of the CHL ten years ago. As for a NHL team today, I really don’t know if that is a good enough reason to think they will be good (it’s not, but stick with me). Anyways, go Jets.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeni Svechnikov

Dominic Toninato - Riley Nash - Kristian Vesalainen

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (assumed)

Eric Comrie

Edmonton Oilers Lineup

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegle - Ryan McLeod - Zach Kassian

Tyler Benson - Colten Sceviour - Kyle Turris

Defence

Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie

Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci

Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard

Goalies

Stuart Skinner (starting)

Mikko Koskinen