GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 8:00 PM CST
Channe: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are looking to win their sixth straight against the Edmonton Oilers (second straight this season) and looking at the Oilers defence, I can see why this is happening. That defence would be great if you were a fan of the CHL ten years ago. As for a NHL team today, I really don’t know if that is a good enough reason to think they will be good (it’s not, but stick with me). Anyways, go Jets.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeni Svechnikov
Dominic Toninato - Riley Nash - Kristian Vesalainen
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (assumed)
Eric Comrie
Edmonton Oilers Lineup
Forwards
Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegle - Ryan McLeod - Zach Kassian
Tyler Benson - Colten Sceviour - Kyle Turris
Defence
Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie
Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci
Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard
Goalies
Stuart Skinner (starting)
Mikko Koskinen
