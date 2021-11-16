GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

Game day thread on a major delay (aka I never got to it on time again) has no useful lineup information except for the fact that the Winnipeg Jets do not care if the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are on the same line or different lines. They’re very good either way although it is probably easier to check them when they are on the same line funny enough.

As for the Jets, they are still looking for signs of life from Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. This is very likely a lingering side effect from having COVID especially in Wheeler’s case. COVID can have long-term impacts that hurt all people and can be devastating for an athlete who relies on their physical fitness to make money. It will be something to watch closely as the season progresses.

The game starts any second, so enjoy.