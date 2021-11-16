Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3/Sportsnet West depending on region

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Edmonton Oilers for the first game between the two teams (that matters) since the Jets swept the Oilers in the playoffs last season. The Oilers started the season red hot, but have since slipped back down to Earth. However, they should not be underestimated because they still have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who are a dangerous duo together or apart.

McDavid has been the subject of a lot of talk when it comes to refereeing. It came to a head last Saturday when Hockey Night in Canada talked about it and multiple people said McDavid had to be nicer to the refs to receive more calls for infractions. This is a major issue because, and this applies to all players, you should not have to be nice to officials to get the calls you have earned. One should not earn calls if they send refs fruit baskets every Christmas or ask them how their family is. Instead, calls should be earned on merit. This is an issue that is probably affecting the whole league and should once again put questions into everyone’s mind about how unbiased the refereeing actually is.

Outside of the McDavid stuff, the Oilers are probably ripe for the picking and the Jets would be wise to jump all over the vulnerable Oilers early and if possible, often. Build up a lead and coast.