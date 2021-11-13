Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. LA Kings

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are squaring off against the LA Kings once again. By and large, not much has changed with the line-up, save for Ehlers moving to the line with Scheifele and Wheeler. Copp and Lowry have been reunited for the time being, so let’s hope they can rekindle some of the old magic they used to have together. The Dubois line remains untouched, as it should be. This unit’s been carrying so much of the offensive and scoring load for the Jets. It’s great to see Winnipeg have such a dynamic and fun line. Let me know your score predictions in the comments below.