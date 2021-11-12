Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

When it comes to this Winnipeg Jets season, I’m trying to level my expectations. Years of watching this team veer from mediocre to tragic every other day has made me wary to have optimism. For once, though, the Jets might finally be earning my confidence in their on-ice performance. In a second consecutive game, Winnipeg dominated a pretty good opponent, shellacking the pesky Sharks on home ice. San Jose may not be Cup contenders, but they’re a genuinely decent side with a burgeoning crop of youth to draw on. Despite some defensive lapses here and there, Winnipeg took the Sharks to task in impressive fashion. Here are some takeaways on the evening.

Seven Takeaways