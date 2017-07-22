The Winnipeg Jets have the depth at forward to make the playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets have a solid group of forwards, especially if they are willing to play younger players on the third line. First of all, scoring depth is important and the Jets have the potential to have multiple scoring lines and a fourth line that can beat out the other teams fourth line.

When it comes to the Jets top-six, the group is probably set already. Between Mark Scheifele, Bryan Little, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, and Mathieu Perreault, the Jets should be able to make some line combinations that will lead to the Jets scoring goals. The third line is where the Jets could really shake things up. I know Nic Petan has not scored much at all at the NHL level, but it might be prudent to try him as the third line centre. If that does not work out, then they might have to move Lowry back there or, if there is an appropriate top-six winger in the bottom-six, moving Perreault back to centre. As for the wingers, Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic in the AHL who both had solid seasons.

Beyond the third line, Lowry being on the fourth line with Joel Armia and Marko Dano seems like a fantastic way for the Jets to move on from Chris Thorburn. Beyond that being a good fourth line, they are not terrible people to have to move up from the fourth line in case of injury. In the AHL, the Jets also have Chase De Leo who could be considered for a call-up if Connor and Roslovic are with the Jets.

The Jets have unknown depth in the AHL right now, but their depth at forward is decent enough that they should be able to outplay other teams forwards throughout the season and help the Jets contend for a playoff spot.